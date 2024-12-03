Troy Franklin News: Minimal production in win

Franklin caught two of his five targets for 28 yards in Monday's 41-32 win over the Browns.

Franklin has now recorded just two receptions in three straight games, while playing around 42 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps per game in that span. The rookie wideout has played in a secondary role in Denver's offense as he continues to develop in head coach Sean Payton's system. Franklin's chemistry with quarterback Bo Nix from their time at Oregon has helped him to garner steady targets throughout the season, but he isn't seeing enough volume to be trusted for fantasy purposes. The 21-year-old heads into the Broncos' Week 14 bye with a total of 21 catches for 218 yards and two touchdowns through 12 games. The Broncos will return from the bye to host the Colts on Dec. 15.