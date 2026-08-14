Troy Franklin headshot

Troy Franklin News: One catch in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 11:19am

Franklin caught one of two targets for 23 yards in Friday's 27-7 preseason win over the Falcons.

Franklin's lone reception came on the final play of the first quarter on a pass from Jarrett Stidham, who started at QB while Bo Nix rested. Franklin is competing for the third spot on the wide-receiver depth chart with 2025 third-round pick Pat Bryant and 2023 second-round pick Marvin Mims (undisclosed). Jaylen Waddle (leg) and Courtland Sutton are locked in as starters. Franklin had 709 receiving yards in the 2025 regular season, which was second most on the team behind Sutton's 1,017.

Troy Franklin
Denver Broncos
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