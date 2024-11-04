Fantasy Football
Troy Franklin

Troy Franklin News: One grab in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Franklin caught one of four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Ravens.

Franklin finished Sunday's game third in targets behind fellow wideouts Courtland Sutton (10) and Lil'Jordan Humphrey (5). Unfortunately, the rookie receiver was only able to reel in one pass from quarterback Bo Nix. Though Nix and Franklin have begun to develop their chemistry in the NFL after playing together at Oregon, the pair will likely continue to be inconsistent as the Broncos' offense goes through growing pains during the 2024 campaign. Franklin will look to bounce back in Week 10, albeit in a tough matchup against the division-rival Chiefs.

Troy Franklin
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
