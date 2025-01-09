Troy Franklin News: Scores two touchdowns in 2024

Franklin finished the 2024 regular season with 28 receptions on 53 targets for 263 yards and two touchdowns.

Franklin's rookie campaign was relatively quiet, as the Oregon product played just 365 offensive snaps across the 16 games he appeared in. Playing in the No. 4 wide receiver role, the 21-year-old played over 50 percent of snaps in a contest just once this season. Franklin's limited role and lack of experience certain capped his potential this season, but his continued development should be a positive sign for the fourth-round pick. Additionally, quarterback Bo Nix has played well as a rookie and should continue to develop alongside Franklin, his college teammate. With more experience, Franklin could see his role increase in 2025 as a member of Denver's young receiving corps.