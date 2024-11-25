Troy Franklin News: Two grabs against Las Vegas

Franklin caught two of four targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 29-19 win over the Raiders.

Franklin continued his mostly underwhelming rookie campaign Sunday, managing to reel in just two passes from quarterback Bo Nix against the Raiders. Through 11 games, the 21-year-old wideout has recorded over two catches in just one contest and is averaging roughly three targets per game. Franklin's role as Denver's No. 4 wide receiver limits his potential upside while he contends for targets and playing time with fellow receivers Courtland Sutton, Devaughn Vele, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Marvin Mims. Barring injuries, the Oregon product will likely continue to see an uphill battle for consistent usage going forward. The Broncos are set to host the Browns in a Week 13 matchup on Monday Night Football.