Troy Hill Injury: Could be nearing return

Hill (foot) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The veteran cornerback will now be able to practice with the team and is eligible to be activated to the 53-man roster before Sunday's wild-card game against the Commanders. If he doesn't garner active status versus Washington, Hill would still be eligible to return to action anytime over the next 21 days, if the Buccaneers remain successful in the playoffs.