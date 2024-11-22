Troy Hill Injury: Could play in Week 12

Hill (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The 33-year-old began the Buccaneers' week of practice with a DNP but upgraded to limited sessions Thursday and Friday, indicating he could be on track to play Sunday. If Hill is able to suit up for the Week 12 matchup in New York, he'll likely see increased playing time as one of Tampa Bay's top rotational slot corners, especially with Tykee Smith (knee) listed as doubtful.