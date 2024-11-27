Fantasy Football
Troy Hill

Troy Hill Injury: DNP on Wednesday

RotoWire Staff

November 27, 2024

Hill (ankle/foot) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Hill missed the Bucs' four regular-season games prior to the Week 11 bye due to an ankle injury. He played through the injury during the Buccaneers' 30-7 win over the Giants this past Sunday, though he played just three snaps on special teams and did not record a tackle. He is now dealing with an additional injury to his foot, and he'll have to increase his practice participation over the next two days in order to have a chance at playing against the Panthers on Sunday.

Troy Hill
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
