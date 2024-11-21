Troy Hill Injury: Increases practice participation
Hill (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Hill opened the week as a DNP on Wednesday due to an ankle injury, but the 33-year-old corner was able to go through Thursday's session in a limited capacity. He'll have one more chance Friday to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Giants.
