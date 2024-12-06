Fantasy Football
Troy Hill

Troy Hill Injury: Moves to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Hill (foot/knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Hill, who has played just six special-teams snaps since being signed to the Buccaneers' active roster Nov. 18, is now set to miss at least the team's next four games after being placed on IR on Friday. The veteran cornerback is eligible to return for Tampa Bay's regular-season finale against the Saints on Jan. 5 at the earliest.

Troy Hill
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
