Troy Hill Injury: Tagged as questionable for Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Hill (ankle/foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina.

Hill opened the week with consecutive DNPs, but he's given himself a chance to play against his former team after logging a limited practice Friday. Hill played in the Panthers' first six games of the regular season and logged 32 tackles (20 solo) and one pass defense, but he was released by Carolina on Oct.18.

