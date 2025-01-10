Troy Hill Injury: Won't return for wild-card game

Hill (foot), who is on IR, has been ruled out for Sunday's wild-card matchup against Washington.

Hill landed on IR in early December due to a foot injury. He had his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday but isn't ready to return to game action. Hill played a meaningful role in Carolina's secondary early in the campaign, but he hasn't logged a defensive snap -- largely due to injuries -- since joining the Buccaneers in mid-November.