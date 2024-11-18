Fantasy Football
Troy Hill headshot

Troy Hill News: Added to active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 2:10pm

The Buccaneers signed Hill to their active roster Monday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Hill joined the Buccaneers' practice squad in late October after being released by the Panthers earlier in the season. The veteran cornerback could contribute in Tampa Bay's secondary immediately, as the team is dealing with injuries to Tykee Smith (knee), Zyon McCollum (hamstring), Jamel Dean (hamstring) and Bryce Hall (ankle) heading into the Week 12 matchup against the Giants.

Troy Hill
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
