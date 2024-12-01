Troy Hill News: In for Sunday

Hill (ankle/foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Hill logged a limited practice session Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week. The cornerback joined the Buccaneers' practice squad in October before moving up the active roster in November. After spending the first six games of 2024 with the Panthers, he'll now have a chance to suit up against his former team.