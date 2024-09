Troy Reeder: Gets double-digit tackles Sunday

Reeder recorded 10 tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 27-24 win versus the 49ers.

San Francisco rushed the ball 34 times in Week 3, creating plenty of opportunities for Reeder to defend the run. He responded by tying for the team lead in tackles. Given his sizable role in the Rams' defense, he projects as a solid IDP play for the rest of the year.