Troy Reeder Injury: Ends 2024 on IR

Reeder (hamstring) played in six regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 46 tackles (26 solo) and one pass defense.

Coming off a 23-tackle campaign in 2023 in which he primarily served on special teams, Reeder opted to stay in Los Angeles on a one-year, $1.13 million contract in April of 2024. He ended up earning the starting inside linebacker job alongside Christian Rozeboom after a strong showing in training camp. Reeder logged at least seven combined tackles in five of six games before suffering a hamstring injury that was severe enough for him to be placed on injured reserve in late October. He attempted to make a comeback for the NFC divisional round against the Eagles, but he was unable to progress enough in his recovery to be activated from IR. Reeder is an unrestricted free agent, and his strong play in the early portion of the 2024 regular season should draw plenty of interest from teams looking for an upgrade to its linebacker corps.