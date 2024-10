Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Reeder (toe) is expected to play Sunday against the Packers, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

The Delaware product appears to have sustained a toe injury during the Rams' Week 4 loss to the Bears, despite playing 96 percent of the Los Angeles' defensive snaps and recording seven total tackles. McVay added that he expects Reeder to be limited throughout the Rams' week of practice.