Troy Reeder Injury: Lands on IR with hamstring injury

The Rams placed Reeder (hamstring) on injured reserve Thursday.

Reeder was unable to practice during the Rams' short week due to a hamstring injury, which appears severe enough for him to warrant a stint on injured reserve. As a result, Reeder will be forced to sit out for at least the next four regular-season games, and the earliest he can return is Week 12 against the Eagles on Nov. 24. Michael Hoecht and Omar Speights will use Thursday's game against the Vikings as an opportunity to earn the second starting linebacker job alongside Christian Rozeboom while Reeder is sidelined.