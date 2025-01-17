Fantasy Football
Troy Reeder Injury: Ruled out for Sunday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Reeder practiced in full Friday but has been ruled out for Sunday's road divisional round matchup against the Eagles, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Reeder was designated to return to practice from injured reserve Thursday, but he won't make his return to the field in time for the NFC divisional round. If the Rams advance over Philadelphia, Reeder will work to gain full clearance in time for Los Angeles' next playoff clash.

Troy Reeder
Los Angeles Rams
