Troy Reeder Injury: Ruled out for Sunday's game
Reeder practiced in full Friday but has been ruled out for Sunday's road divisional round matchup against the Eagles, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Reeder was designated to return to practice from injured reserve Thursday, but he won't make his return to the field in time for the NFC divisional round. If the Rams advance over Philadelphia, Reeder will work to gain full clearance in time for Los Angeles' next playoff clash.
