Troy Reeder Injury: Won't play against Minnesota

Reeder (hamstring) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's injury report and has been ruled out ahead of Thursday's game against the Vikings, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Reeder was able to play through a toe injury earlier in the season. However, he was unable to practice all week due to a hamstring injury, and the 30-year-old linebacker will miss his first game of the season. With Reeder sidelined for Thursday's contest, Michael Hoecht and Omar Speights are the top candidates to start at inside linebacker alongside Christian Rozeboom.