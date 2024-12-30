Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trysten Hill headshot

Trysten Hill Injury: Cut by Indianapolis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

The Colts cut Hill (undisclosed) from the practice squad/injured list Monday.

Hill was placed on the Colts' practice squad/injured list Dec. 10 due to an unspecified injury. He wouldn't have been eligible to play in the regular-season finale against the Jaguars, and his services are no longer needed as the Colts were eliminated from playoff contention following their 45-33 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Trysten Hill
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now