Trysten Hill Injury: Cut by Indianapolis

The Colts cut Hill (undisclosed) from the practice squad/injured list Monday.

Hill was placed on the Colts' practice squad/injured list Dec. 10 due to an unspecified injury. He wouldn't have been eligible to play in the regular-season finale against the Jaguars, and his services are no longer needed as the Colts were eliminated from playoff contention following their 45-33 loss to the Giants on Sunday.