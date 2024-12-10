Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trysten Hill headshot

Trysten Hill Injury: Placed on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

The Colts placed Hill (undisclosed) on the practice squad/injured list Tuesday.

Hill will have to spend at least four games on the practice squad/injured list, which rules him out for the remainder of the regular season. If Indianapolis earns a playoff berth, Hill will have a chance to get healthy in time to be eligible for elevation from the practice squad.

Trysten Hill
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now