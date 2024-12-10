Trysten Hill Injury: Placed on injured list
The Colts placed Hill (undisclosed) on the practice squad/injured list Tuesday.
Hill will have to spend at least four games on the practice squad/injured list, which rules him out for the remainder of the regular season. If Indianapolis earns a playoff berth, Hill will have a chance to get healthy in time to be eligible for elevation from the practice squad.
Trysten Hill
Free Agent
