Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Absence could extend into playoffs

Tagovailoa (hip) -- who remains listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jets -- could also be at risk of missing a potential wild-card playoff contest if the Dolphins are able to clinch a postseason spot, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Tyler Huntley is tracking toward making a second straight start Sunday in place of Tagovailoa, whom Rapoport relays is tending to a unique hip injury that has "affected the surrounding muscles and therefore his strength and mobility." The hip issue would leave Tagovailoa vulnerable to further injury if he tries to play through it, which may put him at risk of missing the start of the playoffs if the Dolphins secure a spot with a win over the Jets plus a Broncos loss to the Chiefs. Tagovailoa initially injured his hip in a Week 15 loss to the Texans, and the injury worsened the following week in the Dolphins' win over the 49ers.