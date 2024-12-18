Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Bothered by hip issue

Tagovailoa was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a hip injury, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Tagovailoa's listed limitations make his status worth tracking ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, but so far there's been nothing to suggest that the quarterback is in danger of sitting out. He'll have two more chances to put in a full practice and erase any concerns about his status heading into the weekend.