Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Clears concussion protocol

Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and is slated to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Tagovailoa, who hasn't played since suffering his most recent concussion Sept. 12, is thus slated to be activated off IR ahead of Sunday's contest, which positions him to return to the starting lineup this weekend. His looming return should provide a major lift to the Dolphins offense and boosts the fantasy prospects of the team's pass catchers. Meanwhile, with Tyler Huntley (shoulder) likely unavailable, it looks like either Skylar Thompson, Tim Boyle or C.J. Beathard will be in line to back up Tagovailoa on Sunday.