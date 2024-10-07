Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Consultation with expert on deck

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Tagovailoa (concussion) is scheduled for an "expert consultation" during the team's Week 6 bye, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

McDaniel said "everything is so far so good" with regard to the franchise quarterback's recovery progress, though he noted "the final stages of protocol won't be achieved until we bring [Tagovailoa] back off IR." Tagovailoa won't be eligible to come off IR until Week 8 at the earliest, positioning Tyler Huntley to remain Miami's starter in the interim, including at least for the team's game against the Colts in Week 7. Tagovailoa had initial meetings with neurologists in early October and is reportedly symptom free. Assuming his recovery continues to progress without any setbacks, it sounds like the Dolphins will plan for him to return to the starting lineup this season. A clear timetable for Tagovailoa's return to practice remains undisclosed, though.