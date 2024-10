Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to play again during the 2024 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Tagovailoa remains on injured reserve and won't be eligible to practice prior to Oct. 23, though it's possible his recovery will take longer than that. Tyler Huntley started Miami's last two games prior to the Week 6 bye and is expected to remain under center Sunday against the Colts.