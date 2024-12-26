Fantasy Football
Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Gets limited practice tag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

Tagovailoa (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Tagovailoa's listing matches the limited tag he received Wednesday, when the Dolphins didn't hold a practice for the Christmas holiday but submitted an estimated report. The Dolphins haven't provided any indication that Tagovailoa's hip injury is anything that will seriously threaten his availability for Sunday's game in Cleveland, and with Miami still in the playoff picture in Week 17, the quarterback is fully expected to play, even if he's operating at less-than-full health.

