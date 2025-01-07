Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Hip injury not long-term concern

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Tuesday there's "no concern at all" about the long-term health of Tagovailoa (hip), who missed Miami's final two regular-season games, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Tagovailoa logged just 11 regular-season appearances in 2024, first due to a concussion sustained Week 2 which led to a stint on IR, and then due to a hip injury that forced him to miss the final two games of the year. The 26-year-old had expressed optimism about his ability to play if the Dolphins had made the playoffs, but he'll instead turn his attention toward returning to full health in time for OTAs. Grier offered optimism about Tagovailoa's ability to "still ascend" in the future, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports, but he also expressed that the quarterback's injury history and propensity for missing time has negatively impacted Miami's ability to attain playoff success, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Tagovailoa completed just 291 of 399 pass attempts for 2,867 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2024, and with an eye toward 2025, it should be taken into account that the return of top wideout Tyreek Hill doesn't seem to be guaranteed.