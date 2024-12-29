Fantasy Football
Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Inactive Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 12:11pm

Tagovailoa (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Tagovailoa, who was initially deemed questionable for the contest after being listed as limited at practice this past week, was downgraded to doubtful Saturday, so it's not surprising that he's been made inactive Sunday. As a result, Tyler Huntley is slated to start in his place while being backed up by Skylar Thompson, a scenario that figures to hamper the Week 17 fantasy upside of Miami's available pass catchers.

