Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Inactive Sunday

Tagovailoa (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.

After being deemed limited at practice this past week, Tagovailoa was listed as doubtful for the contest, a designation that aligned with head coach Mike McDaniel having noted Friday that it was "unlikely" the QB would see any action Sunday. With Tagovailoa officially inactive for the second straight week, Tyler Huntley will draw another start for the Dolphins, who need a win (coupled with a Denver loss in Week 18) to qualify for the postseason. For his part, Tagovailoa has expressed confidence that he'll be available next week should the team make the playoffs, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN, indicating "if the cards play out the way they should and the way we know and think they can, I'm going to be available next week...no, ifs, ands or buts." That said, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggests that it's not a given Tagovailoa would be cleared by next weekend in such a scenario, considering the nature of the hip injury the signal-caller is contending with.