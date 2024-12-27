Fantasy Football
Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Tagovailoa (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Cleveland.

A limited practice participant throughout the week, Tagovailoa seems more likely than not to play, especially because Miami is still in the hunt for a wild-card spot. Still, fantasy managers should at least consider the possibility Tagoviloa lands on the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, in which case Tyler Huntley would step in as Miami's starting quarterback. Starting wideouts Tyreek Hill (wrist) and Jaylen Waddle (knee) also are listed as questionable, although Hill is in the same boat as Tagovailoa, i.e., it'll be a surprise if he doesn't play. Waddle is the one who appears truly questionable/uncertain, having missed the Week 16 win over San Francisco.

