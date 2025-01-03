Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Unlikely to play Sunday

Head coach Mike McDaniel noted Friday that he sees "it as unlikely that (Tagovailoa/hip) will see any action" in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

With that in mind, the Dolphins continue to prepare as though Tyler Huntley will start his second straight game at quarterback for the team. Per David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, McDaniel relayed that Tagovailoa's hip injury is a "unique muscle issue," not a bruise. In any case, Friday's injury report will reveal the Week 18 game status of Tagovailoa, who has been listed as limited at practice this week.