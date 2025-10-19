The Dolphins' offense hit its nadir for the 2025 season to date in the lopsided defeat, and Tagovailoa's play stood out front and center. The sixth-year veteran's first interception of the day -- which resulted in a pick-six -- came on a deflection off De'Von Achane's hands, although Tagovailoa's throw was high and off target. The subsequent pair of picks came on back-to-back possessions in the fourth quarter, and head coach Mike McDaniel opted to bench the 2020 first-round pick after the second miscue. Tagovailoa came into the afternoon fresh off another three-interception tally at home versus the Chargers in Week 6, and it may be fair to question his hold on the starting job heading into a thorny Week 8 road matchup against a talented Falcons defense.