Tua Tagovailoa News: Does not carry injury designation

Tagovailoa (concussion) was activated off the injured reserve list Saturday and then had his injury designation cleared for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Mike McDaniel had effectively confirmed the star quarterback would play Friday during an interview with reporters, but it's nice that the official designation was made. The Pro Bowl quarterback is expected to reignite an offense that has the potential to be one of the most explosive and potent in the league.