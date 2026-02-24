Tua Tagovailoa News: Dolphins prefer trade over release

New Miami general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said Tuesday that "everything is on the table, including [the] possibility of a trade" regarding Tagovailoa's future with the team, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Sullivan noted that Tagovailoa hasn't officially requested a trade, though after the conclusion of the 2025 season the quarterback expressed a desire to play elsewhere. The 27-year-old signal-caller, who will turn 28 on March 2, inked a massive four-year, $212.4 million contract with the team in July of 2024 but appears to have definitively worn out his welcome with the Dolphins after a 2025 campaign in which he threw for just 2,660 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions across 14 regular-season appearances. Sullivan stated in unequivocal terms Tuesday that the team will draft a quarterback this offseason, per C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald, as well as pursue options at the position in free agency such as Malik Willis, per Bill Huber of SI.com. If a trade partner willing to accommodate Tagovailoa's massive salary guarantees can't be found, the expectation is that he will be released.