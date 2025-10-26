Tagovailoa was a full participant in practice throughout the week, but he may have fallen an ill at some point Friday or Saturday. In any case, whatever ailment Tagovailoa is dealing with won't prevent him from playing Sunday, though it's possible that he'll be operating at less than 100 percent health. The bout with the illness won't do Tagovailoa any favors as he looks to bounce back from a pair of poor showings in Week 6 and 7 losses to the Chargers and Browns, respectively, during which he completed 33 of 55 throws for 5.5 yards per attempt and a 1:6 TD:INT.