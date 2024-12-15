Tua Tagovailoa News: Forgettable afternoon in key game

Tagovailoa completed 29 of 40 passes for 196 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions and lost a fumble in the Dolphins' 20-12 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Tagovailoa's final line underscores how much of a sluggish afternoon it was for the talented quarterback, even in the climate-controlled conditions of NRG Stadium. The fact Jaylen Waddle exited the game with a knee injury in the first half and never returned certainly didn't help Tagovailoa's cause, but he played the biggest role in his and the Dolphins' undoing with his four turnovers, the first two which helped lead to 10 points for the Texans. Tagovailoa's final miscue of the afternoon was the most ill-timed, considering it came on the first play of what could have evolved into a game-tying drive for Miami. The fifth-year pro had thrown just four interceptions all season coming in, but Sunday marked his second three-pick tally of the season. Tagovailoa will look to keep the Dolphins' increasingly thin playoff hopes alive against a tough defense that the Texans one that gave him so much trouble shares many similarities with, that of the 49ers, in a Week 16 home clash.