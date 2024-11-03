Tua Tagovailoa News: Just three incompletions in loss

Tagovailoa completed 25 of 28 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills. He added two rushing attempts for three yards.

Tagovailoa rarely pushed the ball downfield, instead keeping the offense on schedule by accurately dinking and dunking. He threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to De'Von Achane in the second quarter and a game-tying seven-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle with 1:38 left in the fourth, but Buffalo answered with a game-winning field goal in the final seconds. Tua's return from concussion protocol hasn't helped Miami get back in the win column, as the Dolphins are 2-7 overall and 1-3 in games started by Tagovailoa heading into a Week 10 MNF road game against the Rams.