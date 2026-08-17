Tua Tagovailoa headshot

Tua Tagovailoa News: Likely to sit out second preseason game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Tagovailoa is expected to be rested for the Falcons' second preseason game Saturday versus the Colts, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Back on July 31, Stefanski told Daniel Flick of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the Falcons wouldn't play starters in the second preseason game, with members of the first-team offense and defense instead banking reps in joint practices with the Colts leading up to the exhibition. Stefanski doesn't seem to have deviated from that plan a few weeks later, as he mentioned Cooper Rush and Jack Strand as the possible starting options at quarterback for the matchup with Indianapolis when he spoke to the media Monday. Tagovailoa played two drives Friday in the Falcons' 27-7 loss to the Broncos in the preseason opener, and he's expected to take snaps again in the final exhibition game Aug. 28 versus the Dolphins. Tagovailoa is currently in pole position to open the regular season as the Falcons' starter under center, as Michael Penix (knee) remains limited to taking part in 7-on-7 drills during practices.

Tua Tagovailoa
Atlanta Falcons
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