Tua Tagovailoa News: Nearing deal with Atlanta?

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 8:49am

Tagovailoa "appears poised" to sign with the Falcons once he's officially released by Miami on Wednesday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Tagovailoa would join a QB room led by fellow lefty Michael Penix, who underwent surgery in late November to repair an ACL tear. Tagovailoa likely will sign a vet-minimum contract with his next team, as any new money would simply offset the $54 million guaranteed that Miami owes him. If Tagovailoa does end up signing with the Falcons, it'll be a strong hint that Penix isn't expected to be ready for Week 1. At the very least, Tagovailoa would get first-team reps (under new coach Kevin Stefanski) throughout the offseason program and into training camp. Meanwhile, the Falcons are in line to release fellow quarterback Kirk Cousins at the start of the league year, right around the time when Miami figures to cut ties with Tagovailoa.

Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins
