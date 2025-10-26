Tagovailoa came into the afternoon dealing with an illness that forced him onto the injury report early Sunday morning, but he and the Dolphins conquered heavy odds to deliver a completely unexpected comfortable victory. Tagovailoa tossed a season-high four touchdown passes, hitting running backs De'Von Achane and Ollie Gordon from three and 20 yards out, respectively, and sandwiching those throws around nine- and 43-yard scoring strikes to Malik Washington and Jaylen Waddle. This was a much-needed respite from both individual and team struggles for Tagovailoa and his teammates, but he'll have to turn around and face another talented defense in that of the Ravens during a Week 9 home matchup Thursday night.