Tua Tagovailoa headshot

Tua Tagovailoa News: Puts pen to paper with Falcons

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Tagovailoa officially signed his one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Falcons on Friday.

Falcons GM Ian Cunningham confirmed Friday that Tagovailoa will compete with Michael Penix (knee) for the starting quarterback role in Atlanta, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com. Both are oft-injured left-handed quarterbacks, but Tua is the healthier of the two at the moment, as he passed a physical in order to effectuate his contract with Atlanta while Penix is recovering from November surgery to repair a torn ACL. Penix has a chance to be ready for the start of the regular season, but Tagovailoa could have the early edge in Atlanta's QB competition while Penix works his way back into form.

Tua Tagovailoa
Atlanta Falcons
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