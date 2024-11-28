Tua Tagovailoa News: Racks up yardage in loss

Tagovailoa completed 36 of 45 passes for 357 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and added two rushes for six yards in the Dolphins' 30-17 loss to the Packers on Thursday. He also threw a two-point conversion pass.

Tagovailoa's final numbers look undeniably impressive without context, particularly for a cold-weather environment in which he's typically had trouble. However, the on-field reality was a bit different, as the Dolphins were already in a 24-3 hole at the half. Tagovailoa did move his team much more efficiently as the game went on, leading three second-half drives of 67 yards or greater, with two of those culminating in touchdown passes to De'Von Achane (14 yards) and Tyreek Hill (12 yards) in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. The 2020 first-round pick also completed a two-point conversion pass to Jaylen Waddle after the first scoring toss, and he threw multiple touchdown strikes without an interception for the third consecutive game. Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will continue their uphill battle to remain in the AFC playoff picture when they host the Jets in a Week 14 divisional matchup on Sunday, Dec. 8, although Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports that the talented signal-caller was walking with a limp in the postgame locker room.