Tua Tagovailoa headshot

Tua Tagovailoa News: Set to be released by Dolphins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 6:06am

The Dolphins will release Tagovailoa after the start of the new league year.

Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, once the move occurs, Tagovailoa will be designated as a post June-1 release. The QB is due $54 million guaranteed for 2026, and considering offsets, Tagovailoa will be eligible to sign with another team for the league minimum after he's officially released. Tagovailoa -- who Miami selected fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft -- was benched for the team's final three games last year after tossing a career-high 15 interceptions (versus 20 TDs) in 14 regular-season games. The 28-year-old thus represents an option for franchises looking to add an experienced signal-caller to the mix at an affordable cost.

Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tua Tagovailoa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tua Tagovailoa See More
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: Free-Agent WRs & TEs
NFL
Fantasy Football Offseason Analysis: Free-Agent WRs & TEs
Author Image
Jim Coventry
3 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Rookie ADP Movement After the NFL Scouting Combine
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
3 days ago
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
NFL
DraftKings NFL Best Ball ADP: Jordyn Tyson Shines in Cross-Site ADP Comparison
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
13 days ago
2026 NFL Offseason Free Agency Fits: Malik Willis to Miami?
NFL
2026 NFL Offseason Free Agency Fits: Malik Willis to Miami?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
18 days ago
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
21 days ago