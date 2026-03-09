Tua Tagovailoa News: Set to be released by Dolphins

The Dolphins will release Tagovailoa after the start of the new league year.

Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, once the move occurs, Tagovailoa will be designated as a post June-1 release. The QB is due $54 million guaranteed for 2026, and considering offsets, Tagovailoa will be eligible to sign with another team for the league minimum after he's officially released. Tagovailoa -- who Miami selected fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft -- was benched for the team's final three games last year after tossing a career-high 15 interceptions (versus 20 TDs) in 14 regular-season games. The 28-year-old thus represents an option for franchises looking to add an experienced signal-caller to the mix at an affordable cost.