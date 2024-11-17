Fantasy Football
Tua Tagovailoa News: Sharp performance in Week 11 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Tagovailoa completed 28 of 36 passes for 288 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and committed a fumble recovered by Miami in the Dolphins' 34-19 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Tagovailoa posted his highest yardage total since Week 1 while tying a season high in completions and establishing a new personal best in touchdown passes. The 2020 first-round pick connected with Jonnu Smith (one yard, 57 yards) and Tyreek Hill (eight yards) for his trio of scoring tosses, and he helmed an impressive four second-half scoring drives to help the Dolphins win going away. Tagovailoa recorded completions to nine different targets overall, affording him plenty of momentum going into a Week 12 home matchup against the Patriots.

