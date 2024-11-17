Tua Tagovailoa News: Sharp performance in Week 11 win

Tagovailoa completed 28 of 36 passes for 288 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions and committed a fumble recovered by Miami in the Dolphins' 34-19 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Tagovailoa posted his highest yardage total since Week 1 while tying a season high in completions and establishing a new personal best in touchdown passes. The 2020 first-round pick connected with Jonnu Smith (one yard, 57 yards) and Tyreek Hill (eight yards) for his trio of scoring tosses, and he helmed an impressive four second-half scoring drives to help the Dolphins win going away. Tagovailoa recorded completions to nine different targets overall, affording him plenty of momentum going into a Week 12 home matchup against the Patriots.