Tua Tagovailoa headshot

Tua Tagovailoa News: Starting preseason Week 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 10:21am

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Tagovailoa will start Friday's preseason game at Miami, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Fellow QB Michael Penix recently was cleared for team drills in practice as he continues to ramp up his activity level following last season's torn ACL. Stefanski relayed that Penix won't play preseason Week 3, which will give Tagovailoa another chance to stake a claim to the Falcons' starting quarterback gig. Stefanski also told Kendall that he'll name a start "whenever they tell me I have to," so the competition appears to be a toss-up at the moment.

Tua Tagovailoa
Atlanta Falcons
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