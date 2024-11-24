Tua Tagovailoa News: Surgical effort in big win

Tagovailoa completed 29 of 40 passes for 317 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed three times for minus-2 yards in the Dolphins' 34-15 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Tagovailoa displayed his prototypical mastery of head coach Mike McDaniel's offense, connecting with eight different targets and facilitating particularly productive games for Jaylen Waddle (8-144-1) and Jonnu Smith (9-87-1). Tagovailoa's total through the air marked his first time eclipsing the 300-yard mark since Week 1, while his TD tally -- which consisted of scoring tosses to Smith (seven yards), De'Von Achane (nine, 11 yards) and Waddle (23 yards) -- represented a season-high figure. Tagovailoa and his offensive teammates will next look to dispel their reputation for struggling in cold weather when they visit the Packers for a Thanksgiving Night showdown on Thursday.