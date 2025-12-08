Fisk was already ruled out for Monday night's game against the Eagles due to an ankle injury, which is severe enough for him to warrant a stint on injured reserve. He'll be required to miss at least four games, which means Week 18 against the Broncos on Sunday, Jan. 4 is the earliest he can return. With Fisk on IR and Tyler Conklin (coach's decision) a healthy inactive for Week 14, the Chargers will go with two tight ends on the active roster Monday in Will Dissly and rookie fifth-rounder Oronde Gadsden.