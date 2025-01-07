Tucker Fisk News: Held without target Sunday

Fisk was not targeted in 25 offensive snaps during Sunday's 34-20 win at Las Vegas.

Despite the Chargers putting up 336 yards through the air in Week 18, Fisk was held without a catch for the first time since Week 10 versus the Titans. He enters the playoffs having hauled in seven of eight targets for 39 yards in 2024 and finishing second among Chargers tight ends in offensive snaps. If his contract is extended for 2025, he'd project to again fill a rotational role next season.